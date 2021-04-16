    Chris Bosh: LaMarcus Aldridge Made Brave Decision by Retiring amid Health Concerns

    Former NBA star Chris Bosh praised LaMarcus Aldridge's decision to retire from the NBA this week because of an irregular heartbeat.

    In an article for The Last Chip, Bosh wrote about Aldridge's retirement and called him "brave" for stepping away.

    Bosh added: 

    "It's a tough decision to make, let alone in the middle of the season. In fact, I can't even say it's the one I would've made. I tried to keep playing even after I found out about the medical condition that led to my own retirement. It takes some nerve to risk your life to play ball, sure—but it takes real bravery to set that aside because you have a family to look out for."

    Also, Bosh sent a supportive tweet to Aldridge on Friday:

    Bosh last played during the 2015-16 season before being forced into retirement by blood clotting issues.

    He attempted to play next season before the team did not medically clear him. The 37-year-old announced in 2019 that he was stepping away for good.

    Aldridge released a statement Thursday explaining why he decided to end his 15-year NBA career:

    The 35-year-old said he had an irregular heartbeat during his final game with the Brooklyn Nets last Saturday that progressively got worse. Aldridge wrote that he got checked out and is feeling better, but he decided to not further risk his health.

    The Dallas native added that it is time for him to put his health and family first above basketball.

    Aldridge enjoyed a highly successful career with the Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs and Nets in which he was named an All-Star seven times and earn five All-NBA nods.

    In 1,029 career regular-season games, the 2006 No. 2 overall draft pick out of Texas averaged 19.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 blocks.

    The one thing that eluded Aldridge was an NBA championship, which is likely why he signed with the Nets this season after receiving a buyout from the Spurs.

    Bosh was fortunate in that he had already won two championships with the Miami Heat when he retired after 13 NBA seasons, but Aldridge can take solace in the fact that he has his health and accomplished plenty in the NBA even without a title.

