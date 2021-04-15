Garrison Brooks Announces Transfer from UNC to Mississippi State

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

North Carolina star Garrison Brooks will continue his career at Mississippi State, he announced Thursday.

Brooks entered the transfer portal last week.

The 6'10" center averaged 10.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game for the Tar Heels after being named ACC Preseason Player of the Year going into the 2020-21 season.

His decision to transfer came after legendary head coach Roy Williams announced his retirement following 18 seasons at the helm of the Tar Heels.

Despite just wrapping up his senior year, Brooks will have an extra year of eligibility, which was granted to student-athletes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout his career with the Tar Heels, he made 108 starts and appeared in 133 games, averaging 9.6 points and 6.0 rebounds. His best campaign came during the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season, when he posted 16.8 points and 8.5 rebounds en route to earning second-team All-ACC honors.

The Alabama native originally signed with Mississippi State as a 4-star recruit out of high school but decommitted and enrolled at UNC instead.

His father, George Brooks, is an assistant with Mississippi State, a role he has held for the past 11 seasons. He is the third-longest-tenured assistant in program history.