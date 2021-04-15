    Cordarrelle Patterson, Falcons Reportedly Agree to 1-Year, $3M Contract

    David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The Atlanta Falcons and return specialist Cordarrelle Patterson agreed to a one-year, $3 million contract Thursday.

    Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported the news. Patterson, who plays wide receiver and running back on offense, spent the last two seasons with the Chicago Bears. He earned first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections in 2019 and 2020.

     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

