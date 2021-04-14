Dolphins Rumors: Najee Harris Focus of 'Strong Buzz' Around No. 18 Pick in NFL

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa could get set up with a player he's familiar with in this year's draft, according to a new report from Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

La Canfora said Wednesday that there's "a strong buzz" that running back Najee Harris is in the mix to be selected when the Miami Dolphins are on the clock with the No. 18 pick on April 29.

Harris, who won two national titles during his time at Alabama, is the program's all-time leader in rushing yards (3,843), total scrimmage yards (4,624) and touchdowns (57).

The Dolphins are in strong position to rebuild heading into 2021, with eight total selections and two in the first round, at Nos. 6 and 18.

They prioritized the running back position in the offseason, with Malcolm Brown joining the group in free agency, but The Athletic's Josh Tolentino reported Monday that the team is expected to add reinforcements at the position in the draft.

Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department ranked Harris as the 28th overall prospect in the draft but tabbed him as the top player at the position, ahead of a field that also includes a pair of talented North Carolina rushers in Javonte Williams and Michael Carter.

Harris will be able to make an immediate impact wherever he lands, but a reunion with Tagovailoa could help the Dolphins pull everything together after a 10-6 season that saw them rank 11th-worst in the league in total offense with 339 yards per game.