Giants' Johnny Cueto Exits vs. Reds After Suffering Lat Injury

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

San Francisco Giants pitcher Johnny Cueto exited Wednesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds early with a tight lat, the team announced.

Cueto gave up three hits, striking out four through 5.2 innings of scoreless ball for the Giants, who led 2-0 at the time of his injury.

The veteran has made two other appearances for the Giants this season, amassing a 2.51 ERA through 14.1 innings entering Wednesday.

Cueto ended his outing Wednesday on a high note, striking out Nick Castellanos on a 93 mph fastball, but he ran a finger across his throat to signal to his catcher, Curt Casali, and the dugout that he was finished.

The 35-year-old, who is in his sixth season with the Giants after eight years in Cincinnati and a brief stint with the Kansas City Royals, has been troubled by similar injuries in the past.

In 2013, the Reds placed him on the injured list on three separate occasions because of lat injuries, and he also had issues in 2011.

He had Tommy John surgery in 2018, an unceremonious ending to a season that saw him post a 0.35 ERA through his first four starts. He made four starts toward the end of 2019 but fully returned last season, with a 5.40 ERA through 12 starts.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

This season, he has started to show signs of returning to his old form.

Per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants recently slotted Logan Webb—their top spring training starter—into the bullpen, but he may be able to take over as a starter if Cueto is out for a significant amount of time.