UFC's Dustin Poirier Apologizes for Calling out Conor McGregor over Donation

Dustin Poirier issued an apology Wednesday for comments about Conor McGregor not making a donation to his charity after their January fight.

Poirier wrote in the statement his decision to make the situation public was a "mistake":

UFC president Dana White announced earlier Wednesday that McGregor and Poirier will fight for a third time July 10.

They split the first two meetings. McGregor won by knockout at UFC 178 in September 2014. Poirier leveled the score with a knockout of his own in January at UFC 257.

On Sunday, Poirier said the Irishman hadn't followed through with a promise to make a donation to his charity, the Good Fight Foundation, in the two months since the bout. McGregor replied with his reasoning:

The Good Fight Foundation aims to "help underserved communities from food insecurity to health care and environmental disaster relief" in Poirier's hometown of Lafayette, Louisiana.

McGregor's $500,000 donation was scheduled to help build a gym for disadvantaged youth in the city, per ESPN's Brett Okamoto.

The fate of the donation is unclear following the public rift.