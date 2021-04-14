    UFC's Dustin Poirier Apologizes for Calling out Conor McGregor over Donation

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVApril 14, 2021

    Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

    Dustin Poirier issued an apology Wednesday for comments about Conor McGregor not making a donation to his charity after their January fight.

    Poirier wrote in the statement his decision to make the situation public was a "mistake":

    UFC president Dana White announced earlier Wednesday that McGregor and Poirier will fight for a third time July 10.

    They split the first two meetings. McGregor won by knockout at UFC 178 in September 2014. Poirier leveled the score with a knockout of his own in January at UFC 257.

    On Sunday, Poirier said the Irishman hadn't followed through with a promise to make a donation to his charity, the Good Fight Foundation, in the two months since the bout. McGregor replied with his reasoning:

    The Good Fight Foundation aims to "help underserved communities   from food insecurity to health care and environmental disaster relief" in Poirier's hometown of Lafayette, Louisiana.

    McGregor's $500,000 donation was scheduled to help build a gym for disadvantaged youth in the city, per ESPN's Brett Okamoto.

    The fate of the donation is unclear following the public rift.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Blachowicz vs. Teixeira Set 🏆

      Jan Blachowicz will defend UFC light heavyweight title vs. Glover Teixeira at UFC 266 in September (ESPN)

      Blachowicz vs. Teixeira Set 🏆
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Blachowicz vs. Teixeira Set 🏆

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      McGregor-Poirier 3 Official 🍿

      Dana White confirms the Dustin Poirier-Conor McGregor trilogy fight will happen July 10 at UFC 264

      McGregor-Poirier 3 Official 🍿
      MMA logo
      MMA

      McGregor-Poirier 3 Official 🍿

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      ONE on TNT II Predictions 🔮

      Our staff break down the card. Start streaming ONE exclusively in app tomorrow at 8:30pm ET. Main card at 10pm ET 📺

      ONE on TNT II Predictions 🔮
      MMA logo
      MMA

      ONE on TNT II Predictions 🔮

      Tom Taylor
      via Bleacher Report

      Namajunas Defends Anti-Communism Comments

      Namajunas Defends Anti-Communism Comments
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Namajunas Defends Anti-Communism Comments

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report