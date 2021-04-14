UFC's Dustin Poirier Apologizes for Calling out Conor McGregor over Donation

UFC's Dustin Poirier Apologizes for Calling out Conor McGregor over DonationApril 14, 2021
Dustin Poirier issued an apology Wednesday for comments about Conor McGregor not making a donation to his charity after their January fight.
Poirier wrote in the statement his decision to make the situation public was a "mistake":
UFC president Dana White announced earlier Wednesday that McGregor and Poirier will fight for a third time July 10.
They split the first two meetings. McGregor won by knockout at UFC 178 in September 2014. Poirier leveled the score with a knockout of his own in January at UFC 257.
On Sunday, Poirier said the Irishman hadn't followed through with a promise to make a donation to his charity, the Good Fight Foundation, in the two months since the bout. McGregor replied with his reasoning:
Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA
A donation, not a debt. We’ve been awaiting the plans for the money that never came. I do with all my donations. Know where it’s going dot for dot. Otherwise it goes walking. As is the case with a lot of these foundations, sadly. You took the McG over the belt shows I was right.
The Good Fight Foundation aims to "help
underserved communities
McGregor's $500,000 donation was scheduled to help build a gym for disadvantaged youth in the city, per ESPN's Brett Okamoto.
The fate of the donation is unclear following the public rift.
