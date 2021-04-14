Conor McGregor Won't Be Charged in Alleged Attempted Sexual Assault in Corsica

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Conor McGregor will not be charged with a crime after a woman alleged the UFC star "attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition" on the French island of Corsica in September 2020.

TMZ Sports obtained a letter the City of Bastia sent to McGregor, saying the police investigation did not find sufficient evidence to file formal charges. McGregor was never arrested and has vehemently denied the allegation.

McGregor's agent, Audie Attar of Paradigm Sports Management, issued a statement about the allegation in September.

"I am irate and putting out a warning loud and clear: Conor McGregor is not and will not be a target for those seeking to score a headline or a payday," Attar said.

McGregor sent out an expletive-laden statement that was later deleted denying the allegations.

"I will never kill myself no matter how many wish for it," McGregor wrote. "Try set me up all yous f--king want over and over and over. The truth will always set me free! Be it baby father claims, rape, indecent exposure, bulls--t WhatsApp group s--t. You f--king name it. Never will I fold!"

McGregor was previously accused of sexual assault in Ireland but was never charged with a crime.