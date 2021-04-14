Aaron Donald to Face Charges for Alleged Assault; Man Shares Photo of Injuries

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald is to face assault charges for allegedly attacking a man last weekend.

Pittsburgh attorney Todd Hollis told KDKA-TV he intends to file criminal charges on behalf of De Vincent Spriggs against Donald for an alleged assault that Hollis said occurred between 3-4 a.m. local time on April 11.

Hollis provided an image to KDKA-TV's Andy Sheehan of the injuries Spriggs is said to have suffered in the alleged attack by Donald (warning: image contains graphic content):

Hollis told KDKA the charges against Donald will be filed at Pittsburgh Police Zone 3.

Donald has spent his entire seven-year career with the Rams after being selected No. 13 overall in the 2014 NFL draft.

Prior to starting his professional career, Donald grew up in the Pittsburgh area and played college football at the University of Pittsburgh from 2010-13.

Pitt renamed its training center after Donald in 2019 after he made a donation to renovate the facilities.

Donald still maintains a residence in Pittsburgh when he isn't living in Los Angeles.