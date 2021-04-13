Report: Falcons, Patriots, 49ers to Attend Justin Fields' 2nd OSU Pro Day

Set Number: X163498

Justin Fields will have plenty of eyes on him Wednesday at his second pro day.

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers will be in attendance to scout the quarterback ahead of the NFL draft, which begins April 29.

Fields is ranked as the second overall pick by Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department in its latest big board and is considered the No. 2 quarterback behind Clemson star Trevor Lawrence.

He had all but one team—the Los Angeles Rams—in attendance at his first pro day, which was held March 30. He ran a 4.44-second 40-yard dash, making him the second-fastest quarterback behind Robert Griffin III when factoring scouting combine performance, per ESPN Stats and Information.

Through two seasons at Ohio State, Fields threw for 5,373 yards, 63 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

The 49ers' presence isn't surprising since the team traded up to the No. 3 overall pick, and according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Niners will be incredibly familiar with what they see tomorrow.

The Falcons are the next team up with the No. 4 pick, and they'll be scouting Fields heavily. Breer reported that the team will use all three spots that are allowed to them to attend the workout.

As for the Patriots, who don't pick until No. 15, they seem poised to give Cam Newton another go after he had a down year in the wake of Tom Brady's departure to Tampa Bay, signing the former Carolina Panther to a new deal this offseason. They have two other rostered quarterbacks in Jarrett Stidham and Jacob Dolegala.

While the Jets won't be in attendance, they're seemingly the only thing standing in the way of the 49ers or Falcons landing Fields, as they'll pick at No. 2 and are in need of a signal-caller after dealing Sam Darnold to the Panthers.