UFC's Julian Marquez Discussing Pickleball Match with Chiefs' Mahomes, Kelce, Hill

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill are in talks to put their status as the stars of Kansas City on the line.

UFC fighter Julian Marquez challenged the trio to badminton or pickleball after his win at UFC Fight Night on Saturday, and they're reportedly ready to stage a showdown with Marquez, a Kansas City native.

"I've actually been talking to Travis Kelce, he's 100 percent down," Marquez told TMZ Sports. "The Kansas City Chiefs are 100 percent down. The local Kansas City fans are 100 percent down, and that's all we need. We just gotta figure out the right times for us all."

He also said Kelce is his pick for the "toughest challenge" on the pickeball court.

They should have some time to prepare, as Marquez assured that they'll wait until Mahomes is recovered from the foot surgery that has him in a walking boot.