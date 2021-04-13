    Chilean Basketball Player Sammis Reyes Signs Washington Football Team Contract

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVApril 13, 2021
    Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The Washington Football Team announced Tuesday that it signed Sammis Reyes, who played basketball at Tulane for two seasons.

    The 25-year-old Chilean got on the radar of NFL teams through the league's International Player Pathway Program. He worked out for scouts March 31 as part of Florida's pro day.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

