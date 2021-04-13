Chilean Basketball Player Sammis Reyes Signs Washington Football Team Contract

Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Washington Football Team announced Tuesday that it signed Sammis Reyes, who played basketball at Tulane for two seasons.

The 25-year-old Chilean got on the radar of NFL teams through the league's International Player Pathway Program. He worked out for scouts March 31 as part of Florida's pro day.

