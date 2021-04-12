Kyle Pitts on Rumors of Cowboys, Jerry Jones' Interest: 'It's an Honor'

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts responded to rumors that Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones is "infatuated" with him ahead of the NFL draft.

"It's an honor for him to say that," Pitts said on the Rich Eisen Show on Monday (1:20 mark). "Dallas is a great team. If I could have the opportunity to play for [the Cowboys], it would be a great thing."

ESPN's Chris Mortensen originally reported that Jones had enough interest in Pitts to try and trade up from the No. 10 overall pick to select him (h/t Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk).

Pitts told Eisen he has "met with most teams," but not all of them. The Cowboys are among them, and he has had a direct conversation with Jones.

The junior is currently ranked as the No. 3 player in the draft on the latest version of the Bleacher Report NFL Scouting Department's big board. He had 43 catches for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns through eight games this season.

The 6'6", 240-pound Philadelphia native battled injuries throughout the course of the season, but he did play in Florida's SEC Championship Game loss to eventual-champion Alabama, posting 129 yards and a touchdown.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He opted out of Florida's bowl game to prepare for the NFL draft. He finished his career with the Gators as the all-time leader for receiving yards as a tight end (1,492) and ranking second at the position in touchdowns (18).

After no tight ends were selected in the first round of last year's draft, Pitts is a candidate to bring the position back to the top of draft boards.