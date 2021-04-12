Hideki Matsuyama Photographed in Airport with Green Jacket After Masters Win

AP Photo/Gregory Bull

Hideki Matsuyama rose to the ranks of golf greatness at the Masters on Sunday when he became the first Japanese player to win a men's major tournament. But on Monday, he blended right in at Atlanta's Hartfield-Jackson Airport—save for his new green jacket.

According to a fan who spotted him at the airport, Matsuyama was waiting to board a flight to Chicago on Monday with his green jacket laid on the seat next to him.

While he seemed undisturbed Monday, it's unlikely that he'll get that peace and quiet back in Japan. His home country has sent golfers to the Masters since 1936, with at least one appearing in the tournament every year since 1968 (h/t Mark Schlabach of ESPN).

After 85 years, Matsuyama ended that winless drought.