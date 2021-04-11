Marcus Stroman Rips Decision to Start Mets vs. Marlins, Suspend Game After 9 Pitches

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman took aim at Major League Baseball on Sunday for attempting to start the club's game against the Miami Marlins on time despite heavy rain falling at Citi Field.

The game lasted just nine pitches before the umpires eventually called for a delay that would eventually turn into the game being suspended.

The game had yet to be postponed at the time of Stroman's tweet, though it was clear regardless of whether the game resumed or not the pitcher would not be taking the mound again Sunday.

Stroman made it through two batters before the rain intensity picked up in New York.

With Jesus Aguilar at the plate, the pitcher was seen talking with umpires about the weather conditions and taking laps around the mound before toeing the rubber to give officials more time to call for the grounds crew to break out the tarp.

Stroman was forced to toss two pitches to Aguilar before the umpires relented.

"My fault for being concerned about the safety of my teammates and I," Stroman tweeted. "[Shortstop Francisco] Lindor was standing in a puddle. Aguilar couldn’t hold his bat. I want to see everyone healthy for a full season!"

Mets manager Luis Rojas told reporters a "forecast expert" noted the teams would have a window to fit the game in on Sunday, but it quickly became apparent that was not the case.

"Obviously it did not turn out to be light rain," Rojas said. "It was more steady, it was heavier than what the forecast gave us. ... Maybe right now, it's the wrong decision."

The manager added the team would see how Stroman physically responds to his outing on Sunday to see if he'll have to wait a full five days before taking the mound again.