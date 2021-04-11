    Trevor Lawrence, Girlfriend Marissa Mowry Get Married in South Carolina

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVApril 11, 2021

    Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

    Trevor Lawrence is expected to be the No. 1 pick of the 2021 NFL draft, but that won't even be the most notable event in his life this month.

    The former Clemson quarterback got married to longtime girlfriend Marissa Mowry on Saturday in Bluffton, South Carolina, per Todd Shanesy of the Greenville News.

    Ian Rapoport of NFL Network previously reported the star player wasn't going to be in Indianapolis for the combine because of his wedding this weekend.

    Lawrence and Mowry got engaged last July in a memorable moment on the field at Memorial Stadium.

    The two tied the knot less than a year later with the top prospect on the brink of his NFL career.

    Lawrence is also likely more than satisfied with his presumptive new fanbase. Jacksonville Jaguars fans donated money to buy a toaster off of the couple's wedding registry, giving the remaining money to the quarterback's charities.

