Jacob deGrom Ties Career-High with 14 Strikeouts, Takes Loss as Mets Fall to Marlins

AP Photo/John Minchillo

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom continues to be a hard-luck loser, despite his best efforts.

DeGrom tied his career high with 14 strikeouts and allowed one run on five hits over eight innings Saturday, but was credited with the loss as the Miami Marlins shut out the Mets 3-0.

As great as deGrom has been throughout his career, the three-time All-Star is arguably the worst beneficiary of bad luck from his offense.

"An outing like that, you can call it a waste," Mets manager Luis Rojas told reporters after Saturday's game.

In the four starts deGrom has had 14 strikeouts since the start of 2019, the Mets are just 2-2 overall. He's allowed a total of four runs in those games.

This was deGrom's second start of the 2021 season. He was credited with a no-decision in his debut Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies after giving up zero runs on three hits with seven strikeouts in six innings.

Philadelphia went on to beat the Mets 5-3 in that game, so New York has lost both of deGrom's starts so far.

The only run deGrom gave up Saturday was on Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s solo home run in the top of the second.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Expectations are understandably high for the Mets after the addition of Francisco Lindor. They are off to a 2-3 start, but it's still far too early to panic.

Even with this newfound hope in Queens, deGrom still can't catch a break despite being brilliant on the mound.