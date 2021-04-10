    Padres' Joe Musgrove Throws 1st No-Hitter in Franchise History vs. Rangers

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIApril 10, 2021

    Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

    Joe Musgrove authored the first no-hitter in the San Diego Padres' 53-season history on Friday after blanking the Texas Rangers 3-0 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

    Musgrove struck out 10 batters over his nine shutout frames. He threw 112 pitches and allowed just one base-runner after hitting outfielder Joey Gallo with a pitch in the bottom of the fourth inning.

    As Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune noted, the Padres had no-hit their opponents through eight innings a total of 23 times before.

    The 24th time was the charm in Arlington, and Musgrove finished the night by getting Isiah Kiner-Falefa to ground out to short.

    Musgrove has now thrown 31 shutout innings dating back to last year, when he pitched for the Pittsburgh Pirates. He's held opponents scoreless over his last four starts, including six shutout frames against the Arizona Diamondbacks last Saturday.

    Musgrove's no-hitter was MLB's first since Chicago Cubs left-hander Alec Mills twirled one on Sept. 13 against the Milwaukee Brewers.

    The catcher that day was Victor Caratini, and he was behind the plate for Musgrove's performance as well.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

