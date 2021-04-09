Conor McGregor Says He'll Beat Dustin Poirier in Trilogy Fight with a Kick to Nose

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Conor McGregor has already gamed out how he'll defeat Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 after Poirier earned a technical knockout over the Irishman in their first rematch in January.

In an Instagram post on Friday, McGregor wrote he'll use a front kick to Poirier's nose and end things in the fourth round.

"The prediction is in!" McGregor posted. "I’m going to win the trilogy fight via A Front Kick to the nose. Round number 4. His Nose needs straightenin and I’m Rhinoplasty."

Whether or not the fight makes it to the fourth round is worth asking.

Poirier knocked out McGregor midway through the second round at UFC 257 after an early barrage of leg kicks made the former king of UFC vulnerable.

The first fight between them finished even faster. McGregor defeated Poirier at UFC 178 in 2014 with a TKO (punches) less than two minutes into the first round.

Wild predictions, scathing comments and intimidation tactics from McGregor are nothing new in the run-up to a fight. The 32-year-old is as known for his mouth as anything he's done in the Octagon.

The former hardly seems to matter once he enters the latter.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

McGregor-Poirier III should wind up another classic chapter in the UFC history books, and not because McGregor can predict how it ends—but because he can't. Fight fans will be holding their breath as they wait to see how it unfolds.