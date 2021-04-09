Dodgers' David Price Auctioning Off World Series Ring to Benefit Players Alliance

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price will auction off his 2020 World Series ring.

Prior to Los Angeles' first home game of the 2021 season, it was announced at Dodger Stadium that Price will sell his ring from last year's championship to benefit The Players Alliance.

The Players Alliance launched in June 2020 and features more than 150 current and former Black professional baseball players. The organization's mission statement is, in part, "to create an inclusive culture within baseball and the community ... to elevate racial equality and provide greater opportunities for the Black community."

The group has donated more than $41 million to Black communities throughout the United States.

Price, who is a member of The Players Alliance, joined the Dodgers in February 2020 when the Boston Red Sox traded him to L.A. as part of the Mookie Betts deal. The five-time All-Star didn't play last season, opting out because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series last season to win their first championship since 1988.