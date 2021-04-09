    Frank Martin, South Carolina Agree to 2-Year Contract Extension

    Adam WellsApril 9, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    AP Photo/James Crisp

    Despite a disappointing 2020-21 season, South Carolina has given men's head basketball coach Frank Martin a contract extension. 

    Per Pete Iacobelli of the Associated Press, Martin's extension was approved by the school's board of trustees and ties him to the Gamecocks through the 2024-25 season. 

    Iacobelli did note that Martin's extension doesn't come with a raise, nor will he receive a buyout if the school fires him in the final two years of the deal.

    Martin has been at South Carolina for nine seasons since being hired in March 2012. The 55-year-old previously spent five years as head coach at Kansas State, where he led the program to the NCAA tournament four times. 

    During his nine-year run with the Gamecocks, Martin has posted two 20-plus-win seasons in 2015-16 and 2016-17. Their one appearance in the NCAA tournament during the 2016-17 season included a run to the Final Four before losing to Gonzaga. 

    South Carolina's 6-15 record in 2020-21 was its worst since going 8-21 in 1998-99. It was also the program's first losing season since Martin's second year at the helm in 2013-14. 

    The Gamecocks have gone 153-134 overall with Martin as head coach. 

