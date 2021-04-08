Former 4-Star Prospect Nimari Burnett Transferring to Alabama from Texas Tech

John E. Moore III/Getty Images

Nimari Burnett, a former 4-star recruit who played last season at Texas Tech, is transferring to Alabama.

Burnett told Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium on Thursday that he will continue his college career with the Crimson Tide.

Coming out of Prolific Prep in Chicago last year, Burnett was rated as the sixth-best combo guard and No. 34 overall player in the 2020 recruiting class by 247Sports' composite rankings.

Burnett announced in November 2019 that he was going to attend Texas Tech. He only appeared in 12 games off the bench, averaging 5.3 points on 28 percent shooting and 1.8 rebounds.

Charania reported Jan. 7 that Burnett left the Red Raiders for personal reasons and was planning to either play college basketball next season or declare for the 2021 NBA draft.

Per Brian Bennett and Sam Vecenie of The Athletic, Burnett was ranked as the 14th-best transfer or high school prospect this offseason. The 19-year-old has good size at 6'4" and 190 pounds.

Alabama is coming off one of the best seasons in program history with a 26-7 record. The Crimson Tide won the SEC regular-season and tournament titles, earning a No. 2 seed in the NCAA men's tournament.

The Crimson Tide lost to UCLA in the Sweet 16.