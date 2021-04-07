Mac McClung 'Considering' Returning to Texas Tech, Forgoing NBA Draft, Says HC

Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Mac McClung's time with the Texas Tech Red Raiders may not be done just yet.

"He's considering coming back," Texas Tech head coach Mark Adams told the College Hoops Today podcast. "I'm going to meet with Mac and his family soon. I want the best for these guys. I just want these guys to know that I'm going to support him either way."

Who will remain on Texas Tech's roster after Chris Beard left to coach the Texas Longhorns has been a primary focus of the early offseason for the Red Raiders.

Branson Nash of the Dallas Morning News noted Marcus Santos-Silva and Micah Peavy are in the transfer portal but Kevin McCullar and Kyler Edwards both said they were coming back with Adams now installed as the head coach.

Texas Tech went 18-11 during the 2020-21 season and lost in the second round of the NCAA men's tournament to Arkansas.

Beard was a major loss considering he took the Red Raiders to the Final Four for the first time in program history in 2019 and went 112-55 in five seasons as the head coach. However, getting McClung to return would be a major boost for the team's outlook during the upcoming season.

The All-Big-12 second-team selection averaged 15.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game during his first season with Texas Tech after transferring from Georgetown. He was the team's leading scorer and often the go-to option in crunch time and would likely fill a similar role in 2021-22.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman did not list McClung among the top 50 players for the 2021 NBA draft on his latest big board.