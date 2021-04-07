Kylian Mbappe Scores Twice as PSG Tops Bayern Munich in 1st Leg of UCL Quarterfinal

AP Photo/Matthias Schrader

Blustery, snowy conditions in Munch didn't stop Paris Saint-Germain from coming out red-hot and putting itself in position for a Champions League semis berth.

Kylian Mbappe found the net twice and Marquinhos added a goal of his own, leading PSG to a 3-2 win over Bayern Munich in the first leg of their quarterfinal matchup.

Bayern entered Wednesday unbeaten in its last 32 matches at the Allianz Arena.

PSG did not waste any time getting to work in what began as an up-and-down affair. Mbappe's first goal came on the Paris side's first serious attack three minutes into the match as it seemed determined to play the aggressor early on. Marquinhos added another in the 28th to put PSG in a commanding position.

That said, PSG's control did not last long. Bayern got its act together as the match progressed, dominating time of possession (64 percent) and peppering the PSG goal for 31 shots (12 on goal).

Most of the second half was played with Bayern deep into the PSG zone, with the Reds and Blues forced to simply try stopping the floodgates from opening.

Their efforts were largely successful. Thomas Muller finally broke through in the 60th minute to knot the match at 2-2, but Mbappe's singular brilliance could not be denied. The 22-year-old put PSG back ahead 3-2 a mere eight minutes later, proving again he can be relied upon on the biggest stage.

The rest of the match essentially saw PSG hang back in a prevent defense and desperately try to keep Bayern off the board. Bayern had several close calls in the waning moments but were never quite able to finish and force a draw.

PSG's three away goals put it in a position of strength heading into the second leg next Tuesday. While Bayern looked like the better side for most of the opening leg, the defending champions will need to defeat PSG by two goals on the road to have any real chance at defending their championship.