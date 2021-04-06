Baylor Parade 2021: Route, Date, Time and More

Brett Wilhelm/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

To the victors go the spoils, and the Baylor Bears men's basketball team earned the right to celebrate with Monday's 86-70 victory over the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the national championship game.

On Tuesday, Baylor announced details for the celebratory parade that is scheduled for April 13.

It starts at 6 p.m. local time in Waco, Texas, at 14th Street and will follow Austin Avenue to 3rd Street before a 6:30 p.m. ceremony outside of City Hall. Head coach Scott Drew, some of the players and other special guests will address fans at the ceremony.

The school's announcement stressed the importance of practicing social distancing and wearing masks during the parade because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bears earned the parade with a dominant performance against the previously undefeated Zags. They also prevented Gonzaga from becoming the first men's team to win a championship and go undefeated since the 1975-76 Indiana Hoosiers.

Baylor jumped out to a 19-point lead in the first half and never looked back.

Jared Butler (22 points), MaCio Teague (19 points), Davion Mitchell (15 points) and Adam Flagler (13 points) led the way in a balanced scoring effort, while the defense swarmed Gonzaga's ball-handlers and contested nearly every shot while setting the tone from the start.