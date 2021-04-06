Mark Adams Reportedly Hired as Texas Tech HC After Chris Beard Takes Texas Job

AP Photo/Brad Tollefson

Mark Adams will take over as head coach of the Texas Tech men's basketball program following the hire of former head coach Chris Beard at Texas, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

Adams, a Texas Tech alum, is in his second stint on the Red Raiders coaching staff. He rejoined the program in 2016-17 as an assistant coach and was promoted to associate head coach before the 2019-20 campaign.

Former Texas Tech assistant Ulric Maligi followed Beard to the Longhorns, according to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.

Adams was the director of basketball operations from 2013-15, for three of the four seasons that his son Luke Adams played on the team.

According to his team bio, Adams was heavily involved with the team's defense in his role as associate head coach, and under his guidance, the Red Raiders were regularly one of the top defensive units in the nation.

He helped lead the team to the national championship in 2019, a year after the program reached the Elite Eight.

He holds a 554-244 record through 23 seasons as a head coach with five different programs, with his last stint at the helm of a program coming from 2004-13 at Howard College. He led the 2010 team—which was headlined by Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder—to the NJCAA national championship and was named the NJCAA National Coach of the Year for his efforts.

In 2017, he was inducted to the Wayland Baptist Hall of Fame in recognition of his work with the program from 1983-87.

Adams holds 15 Coach of the Year honors and has appeared in eight national tournaments (three NJCAA, three NAIA, two NCAA Division II).