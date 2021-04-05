    Russell Wilson Praises Sister Anna After Stanford's Championship: You Earned It

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVApril 5, 2021

    Elsa/Getty Images

    The Wilson family knows championships.

    Anna Wilson helped lead the Stanford Cardinal women's basketball team to a 54-53 victory over the Arizona Wildcats in Sunday's national championship game and earned a congratulatory tweet from her brother, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, in the process:

    Russell was in attendance throughout Stanford's run to the title in Texas and watched the team earn a dramatic 54-53 win in the championship clash.

    Arizona's Aari McDonald had an opportunity to win it at the buzzer, but her contested jumper rimmed out.

    Wilson did a little bit of everything and finished with five points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal while helping handle the ball and run the offense from the backcourt.

    She now has a championship to match her brother's Super Bowl victory.

