COVID-19 Exposure at NCAA Men's Tournament Investigated After Luke Ratliff's Death

The Marion County (Indiana) Health Department is investigating whether patrons attending the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament were exposed to COVID-19 after reports that Alabama basketball superfan and student Luke Ratliff, who was in attendance for the Crimson Tide's three games, died from complications related to the disease Friday.

Per Emily Hopkins of the Indianapolis Star, the department confirmed that it contacted Alabama's Department of Public Health regarding whether anyone in Indianapolis was exposed to COVID-19 by an Alabama resident.

Marion County did not mention Ratliff's name in particular but said that its research efforts were based on a news report.

"We are conducting an investigation following the county and state's standard contact tracing procedures," the department stated. "We continue to encourage residents and visitors to practice the simple and important habits that keep us all safe: wearing a mask, washing hands, and social distancing."

Hopkins made it clear that it's unknown where, how or from whom Ratliff contracted COVID-19: "It is unclear whether he had contracted the virus before, during or after his visit to Indianapolis, or where he contracted the virus. It's also unknown whether he was symptomatic while in Indianapolis."

Cecil Hurt of the Tuscaloosa News reported Saturday that "multiple sources with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed" Ratliff's death due to COVID-19.

Alabama's NCAA tournament run ended after the Crimson Tide lost to UCLA in the Sweet 16 last Sunday. The Crimson Tide also played on March 20 and 22.

Ratliff returned to Tuscaloosa on Monday, but he was shortly hospitalized thereafter at DCH Regional Medical Center.

Many people associated with the Alabama program expressed their condolences upon news of Ratliff's death, including head coach Nate Oats and SEC Player of the Year Herbert Jones:

The beloved Ratliff, who grew up in North Carolina, spoke with the Tuscaloosa News about his relationship with the school.

“They’ve taken me in. They’re good people and I appreciate how close they’ve let me get with the program. I feel like I owe them something. Because I feel like I don't deserve half the things, half the recognition, half the acknowledgement, half the accolades that I get because I'm just doing what I love.”

Ratliff was 23 years old.