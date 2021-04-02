Steve Young Says Zach Wilson Is 49ers' 'No. 1 Choice' at QB in 2021 NFL Draft

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Young said Wednesday on KNBR Sports Radio's Tolbert, Krueger and Brooks podcast (h/t Joe Rivera of Sporting News) that his old team's No. 1 signal-caller choice in the 2021 NFL draft is BYU's Zach Wilson.

"There's no question in my mind, if [the 49ers] can figure out how to get Zach, that's their No. 1 first choice," Young said.

"I just don't know how they get it done. The Jets have committed to Zach and recruited the family. I just don't know how that gets undone, but you know, look, a lot can happen."

Young added: "I think Zach would love it, the family would love it [if Wilson joins the 49ers], nothing would make anyone happier," Young said. "I think the 49ers, that's their unstated first choice, so that would be wonderful. If it can happen, they would figure it out."

The 49ers traded with the Miami Dolphins to move up from the 12th to the third pick in the 2021 draft. There's been plenty of chatter regarding what the 49ers may do, including selecting Alabama's Mac Jones or North Dakota State's Trey Lance.

There hasn't been as much talk connecting Ohio State's Justin Fields to the 49ers, but many think highly of the ex-Buckeye's pro potential, with the B/R NFL Scouting Department placing him second overall on its big board.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Wilson to the 49ers is new, especially considering all the talk connecting the former BYU signal-caller to the New York Jets at No. 2.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic notably received a text from a scout saying that the draft would start at No. 3 with Wilson going No. 2 (and the Jacksonville Jaguars almost certainly taking Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence).

Ultimately, the 49ers' interest appears all for nothing at the moment, but we'll find out what goes down in four weeks with the first round occurring on Thursday, April 29.