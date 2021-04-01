OSU Source: Justin Fields Work Ethic Rumors 'Couldn't Be Further from the Truth'

AP Photo/Paul Vernon

After questions arose Wednesday about Justin Fields, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic spoke to a source who defended the Ohio State quarterback:

This comes after ESPN's Dan Orlovsky said on The Pat McAfee Show that there were "some questions with Justin Fields' work ethic" and he is the "last guy in, first guy out" at practices (via Seth Steere of Around the Block).

Fields is still considered an elite prospect and rated the No. 2 overall player in the class behind only fellow quarterback Trevor Lawrence by Bleacher Report's Scouting Department.

He also showed his dedication to his team last year when he helped push the Big Ten to restart the season after it was initially canceled.

Fields' competitiveness was answered during the College Football Playoff when he overcame a big hit that injured his ribs to defeat Clemson in the national semifinal.

Buckeyes coach Ryan Day praised the quarterback's mental and physical attributes heading into the draft.

"He's very, very competitive," Day said, per Adam Rittenberg of ESPN. "So when you combine the talent, the size, the arm strength, his competitiveness, his toughness, his intelligence, it kind of checks all the boxes. If you were trying to design a quarterback, to me, Justin fits that prototype."

That should be enough to remove any doubts regarding the talented player as teams considering making him their franchise quarterback.