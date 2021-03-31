Tennis Player Oleksandra Oliynykova Sells Patch of Skin on Right Arm as NFT for $5K

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Tennis player Oleksandra Oliynykova is taking the NFT craze to a new level.

Per Emily Caron of Sportico, the 20-year-old sold lifetime ownership of a patch of skin on her right arm between her elbow and shoulder on NFT marketplace OpenSea for more than $5,000.

Caron noted that the owner of the six-inch-by-three-inch area of skin "can commission a tattoo or temporary body art," "leave the patch of skin blank or resell it later, potentially at a higher price."

“I will bring your art object or message to every tennis court I play,” Oliynykova wrote on the OpenSea listing, via Caron. “As I am 20 years old only and my sports career is on the rise, I believe it’s [going to] be the biggest tennis locations in the world.”

Oliynykova did set some limits as to what can be put on her arm, including no extremist messages or gambling or betting-related content since the latter would be in violation of tennis rules and regulations.

Currently playing on the International Tennis Federation World Tour, Oliynykova is the 30th-ranked singles player on that circuit. She is also ranked 658th in the Women's Tennis Association.

NFTs have exploded in popularity recently, thanks in large part to the emergence of NBA Top Shot. The crypto-collectible site has generated $500 million in sales since October.