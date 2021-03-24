    Report: Jared Goff's $25.65M Base Salary Converted by Lions to Create Cap Space

    Adam WellsMarch 24, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    AP Photo/Scott Eklund

    The Detroit Lions have reportedly made an adjustment to Jared Goff's contract in order to clear cap space for the 2021 season. 

    Per ESPN's Field Yates, the Lions converted $20 million of Goff's base salary this season into a signing bonus that clears $15 million in cap space for 2021:

    Per Spotrac, Goff will only count $10.325 million against the 2021 cap.

    The Lions are in a really good cap situation after converting Goff's salary into a signing bonus. 

    They currently have $26.1 million available this offseason but are only committed to $158.55 million in salaries next year and $121.96 million in 2023. 

    Detroit appears to be entering the first stage of a rebuilding process under new head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes. Matthew Stafford was traded to the Los Angeles Rams in a package for Goff and three draft picks, including first-rounders in 2022 and 2023. 

    Goff will be the Lions starting quarterback in 2021. He is coming off a disappointing season in Los Angeles, despite helping the team reach the NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs. The 26-year-old threw for 3,952 yards, 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 15 starts last year. 

    The Lions are coming off three consecutive last-place finishes in the NFC North under former head coach Matt Patricia. They went 5-11 in 2020 and haven't won more than six games in a season since 2017. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      NFLPA Wants Daily Testing

      Players association wants daily COVID-19 testing available if in-person offseason workouts are allowed (ESPN)

      NFLPA Wants Daily Testing
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFLPA Wants Daily Testing

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Inside Goff-McVay Relationship

      New report from ESPN details how the partnership between the Rams HC and former QB fell apart 📲

      Inside Goff-McVay Relationship
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Inside Goff-McVay Relationship

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      The Trubisky Trashing Has Gone Too Far ✋

      @GDavenport has had enough of the slander. Why he thinks it's 'ridiculous' the QB is a backup now 📲

      The Trubisky Trashing Has Gone Too Far ✋
      NFL logo
      NFL

      The Trubisky Trashing Has Gone Too Far ✋

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report

      The 10 Best Free Agents Left ⭐

      Ranking the top 10 players still available in free agency's third wave 📲

      The 10 Best Free Agents Left ⭐
      Detroit Lions logo
      Detroit Lions

      The 10 Best Free Agents Left ⭐

      Chris Roling
      via Bleacher Report