Netflix's 'Last Chance U: Basketball' Trailer Video Drops Before March 10 Release

After five seasons spent focusing on football, Netflix's Last Chance U is coming back with an in-depth look at the East Los Angeles College Huskies basketball team.

Netflix dropped the trailer for the new series ahead of its March 10 release:

The original Last Chance U series focused on three different community college football programs in Mississippi, Kansas and California. It covered everything from the games to the players trying to navigate their athletic dreams and academic goals.

Based on the trailer for the new season, Basketball looks like it is going to cover similar terrain. It will focus on East Los Angeles College's 2019-20 season. The squad went 29-1 overall, but its quest for a state title ended on March 13 when the COVID-19 pandemic led to the postseason being canceled.

Head coach John Mosley has been with the Huskies for the past nine seasons. He had a 189-50 record coming into the 2020-21 campaign and made the California Community College Athletic Association playoffs in each of his first eight years.