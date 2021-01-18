    Sean McVay on Jared Goff's Future as Rams QB: 'Everything is Being Evaluated'

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 18, 2021

    Harry How

    The Los Angeles Rams are in evaluation mode after Saturday's playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers, and that apparently extends to the quarterback spot.

    "Everything is being evaluated," head coach Sean McVay said, per Greg Beacham of the Associated Press. "I'm not ready to make any sort of statements with regards to any starting position or not. We're going to have a level of competition in anything that we do."

