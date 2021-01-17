Patrick Mahomes After Chad Henne, Chiefs Beat Browns: '#HenneThingIsPossible'

Dustin Bradford

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes could only watch as his team defeated the Cleveland Browns in the AFC divisional round on Sunday.

After Mahomes went down midway through the third quarter on a hard hit from Browns linebacker Mack Wilson, backup quarterback Chad Henne got the ball in an effort to punch the Chiefs' ticket to the AFC Championship Game.

He succeeded, and Mahomes, who was diagnosed with a concussion, celebrated on Twitter with a nod to NBA great Kevin Garnett.

Henne ended the day with 66 yards and an interception on 6-of-8 passing, adding 12 yards on two carries. But he stuck it out when everything was on the line for Kansas City.

The Chiefs were up 22-17 in the fourth quarter, but were in position to turn it over on downs at midfield with more than a minute to play—ample time for Mayfield to engineer a Browns victory.

On 3rd-and-14, a pressured Henne scrambled and picked up 13 yards to make it 4th-and-inches with 1:14 to go at the Chiefs' 48-yard line.

When he could've called off the offense and put the future in the hands of the Kansas City defense, head coach Andy Reid put all his faith in Henne's heroics, and the 35-year-old completed a five-yard pass for a first down to end it.

With a trip to the Super Bowl on the line next Sunday, everyone will be watching Mahomes to see if he recovers in time to take the field. Like he said, hennething is possible.