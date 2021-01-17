    Francisco Lindor Trade Rumors: Yankees Never Made Formal Offer Before Mets Deal

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 18, 2021

    Jason Miller

    While the New York Yankees may be the team from the Big Apple that historically lands the biggest free agents and trade pieces, they reportedly did not make a formal offer to Cleveland before it traded Francisco Lindor to the New York Mets.

    ESPN's Buster Olney reported the news, noting "the Yankees never countered with a formal offer" even though they had discussions with Cleveland about the shortstop.

    Instead, they were focused on re-signing DJ LeMahieu, and Cleveland traded Lindor to the Mets.

    It is no surprise that the Bronx Bombers wanted to keep LeMahieu, and ESPN's Jeff Passan reported they are finalizing a six-year, $90 million deal. After all, he helped anchor their offense the past two years and was among the best offensive players in baseball during the shortened 2020 campaign when he slashed .364/.421/.590 with 10 home runs. 

    Olney also pointed out they can always look for a long-term answer at shortstop next offseason when Lindor, Trevor Story, Carlos Correa, Javier Baez and Corey Seager could all be available via free agency.

    Still, Lindor is just 27 years old and one of the best two-way players in the league. He is a four-time All-Star, two-time Silver Slugger and two-time Gold Glover who brings power, speed and impressive defensive ability to the table.

    Should the Mets re-sign him to a long-term deal after trading for him, he could help them compete for National League East crowns and World Series titles for years to come. They missed the playoffs in each of the last four years, but that could change in 2021 given their aggression this offseason.

    As for the Yankees, they may just have to wait until next offseason if they want LeMahieu and Lindor in the same infield.

