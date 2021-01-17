    Eric Bieniemy Rumors: Chiefs OC 'Firmly in the Mix' for Texans Head Coach Opening

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIJanuary 18, 2021

    Icon Sportswire

    Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has interviewed with five teams that have head coaching vacancies, but the sixth time could be the charm.

    ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday that Bieniemy is "firmly in the mix" in Houston, where newly hired general manager Nick Caserio "has done thorough homework" on the 51-year-old.

    Bieniemy cannot interview with teams until the Chiefs' season ends unless they make it to the Super Bowl, since he can speak to teams again during the bye week leading up to the championship game, per Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

