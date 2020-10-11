Deshaun Watson Reportedly Advocates for Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy to Be Texans HC

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Eric Bieniemy will reportedly be the Houston Texans' next head coach if Deshaun Watson gets his choice.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported Watson has already advocated for the Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator in a meeting with Texans owner Cal McNair.

The Texans plan to have a general manager in place before hiring a coach, and there are 13 weeks remaining in the regular season, so there is plenty of time for plans to change. However, Bieniemy looks like an early favorite to replace Bill O'Brien.

There may be no assistant coach in football more deserving than Bieniemy, the Chiefs' offensive coordinator since 2018. He's helped develop Patrick Mahomes into the NFL's best quarterback, winning Super Bowl LIV in February. It was considered a surprise when Bieniemy was not hired as a head coach after last season.

"I've always been a patient man," Bieniemy told Steve Wyche in June on NFL Total Access. "I get an opportunity to work with coach Andy Reid, [general manager] Brett Veach, Mark Donovan our president and then our owner Clark Hunt. I have nothing to worry about. In order to get a job, you gotta make sure you're doing your job. So, I'm blessed and fortunate to be in the situation that I'm in. And on top of that, the only thing I know Steve, is the grind. And when the timing is right, it will be right. And it has to be a great fit. So, being patient, I have no problem with that. The only thing I know how to do is keep chopping wood. And everything will work out for the best when it's all said and done."

La Canfora noted the Texans are expected to pursue longtime Patriots executive Nick Caserio for their general manager position. Bieniemy has no ties to the Patriots organization, so the fit may not be perfect. First-time general managers regularly hire coaches with whom they have a preexisting relationship, often to create a sense of top-down cohesion.

That said, it would behoove the Texans to give Watson a significant voice in the hire—especially after the team's poor roster decisions under O'Brien. The former coach/general manager jettisoned several productive players while at the same time stripping the draft-pick cupboard, disastrous decisions that simultaneously hurt the Texans now and into the future.

The presence of Watson is the only immediate positive about taking the Texans job for the foreseeable future.