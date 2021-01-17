Baker Mayfield Rumors: Browns 'All In' on QB; New Contract Could Come in Offseason

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has proved himself in Cleveland.

After a tumultuous start to his time in the league, the third-year quarterback has done everything right in cementing his future with the Browns while leading them through a historic postseason run this season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:

"From what I understand, he has answered all questions for them as an organization. They do believe he is their franchise quarterback. And it's not just what he's done on the field, it's also off the field—the maturity that he's shown, and the Browns are clearly all in on this guy based on what he has done this year."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Mayfield threw 26 touchdowns and was picked off eight times during the regular season while throwing for 3,563 yards with a 62.8 completion percentage, bringing the Browns to their first playoff victory since 1994 when they defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC Wild Card Game last week.

The former No. 1 pick is currently under contract through 2022, with a fifth-year option for that final season. According to Rapoport, there isn't an urgency in agreeing to a contract extension, but one will come eventually.

"As far as a possible contract extension, it could come this offseason, could also come next offseason," he said. "There is no rush. There's a lot of other issues at play here, but make no mistake—Baker is their guy in Cleveland."

Heading into 2020, the Oklahoma product was just 12-17 as a starter, a position he held for 14 games as a rookie when he replaced Tyrod Taylor in Week 3 then all 16 games in 2019. Along the way, he threw 35 interceptions in 30 games, while the Browns had a lack of consistency in their leadership.

Through three seasons in the league, Mayfield has played for four different head coaches: Hue Jackson, Gregg Williams, Freddie Kitchens and Kevin Stefanski.

But this year, the 25-year-old has found consistency under center and on the sidelines, and it seems that his future beyond Sunday's divisional-round matchup with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will work itself out.