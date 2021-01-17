Baylor's Kim Mulkey: CBB Season Will Be Played Because of 'Almighty Dollar'

Peter G. Aiken

As Baylor women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey explained Saturday, the only reason the 2020-21 season is taking place amid the COVID-19 pandemic is because of money.

"The answer is this: The season will continue on. It's called the almighty dollar," Mulkey said, per Mechelle Voepel of ESPN.com. "The NCAA has to have the almighty dollar from the men's tournament. The almighty dollar is more important than the health and welfare of me, the players or anybody else."

Mulkey announced in early January she tested positive for COVID-19, and she was away from her team for several weeks before returning for Saturday's loss to Iowa State. Her Bears fell to 8-2 on the season but are currently ranked No. 6 in the country.

Even with the latest loss, which ended an NCAA-best streak of 61 straight home wins for Baylor, the squad is still one of the nation's best and has a chance to help Mulkey earn her fourth national championship.

"I'm uncomfortable coaching," she said Saturday. "I understand, COVID is real. I've had it—come talk to me sometime. But I don't know ... all the calls and procedures, that's gonna go on and make it unusual, uncomfortable for every program. We're no different at Baylor."

Mulkey is not the first coach to raise concerns about the 2020-21 season taking place amid the pandemic.

UConn head coach Geno Auriemma discussed in December the mental challenges for the players and staff.

"The ability to focus and concentrate on the task at hand has been very, very, very difficult," he said, per Voepel.

The Huskies are 7-0 on the season but have had four games canceled or postponed due to safety protocols.

Duke coach Kara Lawson was even more clear, saying, "I don’t think we should be playing right now. That’s my opinion on it."

The Blue Devils later opted out of the season.

While the NCAA remains on track to finish the year as scheduled, the governing body continues to face a lot of criticism from the biggest coaches in the sport.