    Chase Young Shows Gifted Tom Brady Jersey on IG with 'Go Blue' Written on It

    Blake SchusterContributor IJanuary 17, 2021
    Patrick Smith

    Chase Young had just one request for Tom Brady after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was done slicing through the Washington Football Team defense in a 31-23 victory during the NFC Wild Card Round: The rookie wanted to swap jerseys.

    On Saturday, Brady followed through, sending the defensive end his game-worn threads with a special message enclosed for the Ohio State product. 

    Brady, a Michigan alum, just couldn't help himself. 

    Young and Brady were seen hugging at midfield after last week's game, during which the rookie praised the quarterback as the "real GOAT." That was certainly evident against WFT as Brady passed for 381 yards and two touchdowns in another routine playoff victory for the six-time Super Bowl champion. 

    Young, who's likely to win defensive rookie of the year, was limited to just three tackles and didn't get a hit on Brady at all. 

    The QB may not have been as gracious had his offensive line not stopped Young from making a much more physical introduction. 

