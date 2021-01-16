    Clippers' Paul George: 'People Saw Weakness in Me' in Playoffs, 'That Fueled Me'

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 16, 2021

    Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George said his struggles during the NBA playoffs provided intense motivation as he prepared for the 2020-21 season.

    "I'm coming back with vengeance," George told reporters after Friday's win over the Sacramento Kings. "I didn't like, not so much of the noise and everything around [the way last season ended], but just the fact that people saw weakness. And I had to address that. I had to answer that. That fueled me. That put me in a place where I wanted to come back and be myself again."

                       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Contracts NBA Teams Would Love to Trade 👋

      @danfavale tackles the most difficult contract situations in the NBA ➡️

      Contracts NBA Teams Would Love to Trade 👋
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Contracts NBA Teams Would Love to Trade 👋

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA Players Vent Over New Restrictions 🗣️

      @highkin discovers a travel loophole is among many reasons why players and coaches are frustrated by NBA's new protocols 📲

      NBA Players Vent Over New Restrictions 🗣️
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Players Vent Over New Restrictions 🗣️

      Sean Highkin
      via Bleacher Report

      Kyrie Ruled Out vs. Magic

      Nets star 'has expressed a desire to return' but won't play Saturday due to health and safety protocols (ESPN)

      Kyrie Ruled Out vs. Magic
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Kyrie Ruled Out vs. Magic

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Isaiah Thomas Getting Interest

      Veteran guard has been talking 'with a handful of teams' about an NBA return (Yahoo)

      Report: Isaiah Thomas Getting Interest
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Isaiah Thomas Getting Interest

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report