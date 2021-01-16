Clippers' Paul George: 'People Saw Weakness in Me' in Playoffs, 'That Fueled Me'

Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George said his struggles during the NBA playoffs provided intense motivation as he prepared for the 2020-21 season.

"I'm coming back with vengeance," George told reporters after Friday's win over the Sacramento Kings. "I didn't like, not so much of the noise and everything around [the way last season ended], but just the fact that people saw weakness. And I had to address that. I had to answer that. That fueled me. That put me in a place where I wanted to come back and be myself again."

