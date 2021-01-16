Maryland Reaches $3.5M Settlement with Family of Jordan McNair

G Fiume

The University of Maryland has reached a $3.5 million settlement with the parents of Jordan McNair, a sophomore offensive lineman who died after suffering heatstroke during a conditioning session in May 2018.

According to ESPN's Heather Dinich, the school's settlement must be approved by the university board at a January 27 meeting.

"Marty [McNair] and Tonya [Wilson] are relieved that this fight is over and are eager to put this behind them as they continue to mourn Jordan's death," attorney Hassan Murphy said in a statement. "They are committed to channeling their grief and loss into the work that remains to protect the lives of student-athletes around the world by educating them about the signs and risks of exertional heat stroke through the Jordan McNair Foundation."

The law firm of Murphy, Falcon & Murphy will continue to work with McNair's parents on reforming Maryland tort law to raise the state's recovery payments from $400,000.

McNair, a 19-year-old Maryland native, was forced to run sprints after he began showing signs of physical and cognitive decline on the field due to heatstroke. The school found Maryland's athletic failed to "quickly diagnose and properly treat McNair's heatstroke," leading to his death.

Subsequent findings resulted in the firing of head football coach D.J. Durkin and the resignation of strength and conditioning coach Rick Court after the program was found to use abusive and humiliating tactics.

"The university accepts legal and moral responsibility for the mistakes that our training staff made," Maryland president Wallace D. Loh announced in August 2018.

The settlement marks an important step as McNair's family continues to mourn its loss and works to honor his memory.