Report: Francisco Lindor, Mets Settle for $22.3M in Arbitration amid Contract Talks

Ron Schwane

After acquiring Francisco Lindor last week, the New York Mets reportedly have the All-Star shortstop under contract for the 2021 season.

Per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Lindor and the Mets avoided arbitration with a one-year, $22.3 million deal:

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic noted that Lindor and the Mets are expected to engage in long-term contract talks now that his 2021 deal is taken care of.

During his introductory press conference on Monday, Lindor stated he's open to signing a long-term deal but negotiations will stop before the start of the regular season if no agreement is reached.

"It gets to a point in spring training and it is time to enjoy the ride and focus on winning," he said.

If Lindor doesn't sign an extension with the Mets, he will be eligible for free agency next offseason.

Cleveland dealt Lindor and Carlos Carrasco to the Mets in exchange for Amed Rosario, Andres Gimenez, Josh Wolf, and Isaiah Greene on Jan. 7.

Lindor spent the first six years of his MLB career with Cleveland. He was named to the All-Star team in four consecutive seasons from 2016-19, posted three straight top-10 finishes in AL MVP voting from 2016-18 and had three straight seasons with at least 32 homers from 2017-19.