Report: Lions Cancel Interview with Bucs' DC Todd Bowles for HC Vacancy

Icon Sportswire

The Detroit Lions and Todd Bowles canceled an interview they had scheduled for Friday.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported earlier in the day that Bowles was going to speak with Lions management about their head-coaching vacancy.

Before the interview took place, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported both sides decided to cancel the interview after "indications" seemed to signal that Bowles wouldn't be getting the job anyway.

Albert Breer of The MMQB reported earlier this week that Bowles was going to be the Lions' final interviewee in their first round of meetings with potential head-coaching candidates.

Per Erik Schlitt of Lions Wire, other candidates that have been interviewed include Marvin Lewis, Eric Bieniemy, Robert Saleh, Arthur Smith and Darrell Bevell.

The New York Jets announced on Thursday they've reached an agreement with Saleh. ESPN's Dianna Russini reported on Friday that Smith has received an offer from the Atlanta Falcons to become their head coach.

Bowles has previous experience as a head coach with the Jets. The 57-year-old went 24-40 over four seasons in New York from 2015-18. He also went 2-1 as interim head coach of the Miami Dolphins in 2011 after Tony Sparano was fired.

For the past two seasons, Bowles has been the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator on Bruce Arians' staff. The Bucs have finished in the top six in Football Outsiders' defensive DVOA each of the previous two years.

The Lions fired head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn on Nov. 28 after a 4-7 start. The team hasn't made the playoffs since 2016 and hasn't posted a winning record since 2017.