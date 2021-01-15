Yankees' Updated Starting Lineup After Reported DJ LeMahieu Contract

Alex Trautwig

The New York Yankees are retaining a crucial part of their offense by bringing back second baseman DJ LeMahieu after his foray into the free-agent market.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Friday the sides are finalizing a six-year, $90 million contract.

LeMahieu should slot right back in as the Yanks' leadoff hitter for the 2021 season, the same role he's filled for the past two years.

Here's a look at a potential lineup for the club with the three-time All-Star at the top:

1. DJ LeMahieu (2B)

2. Aaron Hicks (CF)

3. Aaron Judge (RF)

4. Giancarlo Stanton (DH)

5. Luke Voit (1B)

6. Gleyber Torres (SS)

7. Gary Sanchez (C)

8. Clint Frazier (LF)

9. Gio Urshela (3B)

Although the top six hitters in the Yankees' starting group can match up with anybody in MLB, the X-factor in terms of World Series contention may be Sanchez.

The 28-year-old catcher looked like an emerging superstar in 2017 when he crushed 33 home runs and posted 4.3 WAR (via FanGraphs) during his first full year in the big leagues.

He's still flashed the pop, posting a career-high 34 homers in 2019, but his all-around offensive performance has dipped with a .200 batting average across 244 games since 2018. He posted a .147 average and minus-0.1 WAR in 2020.

If Sanchez can return to his prior All-Star form and the power-hitting trio in the middle of New York's lineup – Judge, Stanton and Voit – can all stay healthy, the Yankees will be a nightmare to pitch against.

The Yanks open the regular season April 1 when they take on the AL East rival Toronto Blue Jays. They may still work to upgrade their rotation and bullpen before Opening Day.