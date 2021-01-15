    Capitals' Henrik Lundqvist Announces Release from Hospital After Heart Surgery

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 15, 2021

    Andre Ringuette/Freestyle Photo

    Washington Capitals goalie Henrik Lundqvist announced Friday that he was released from the hospital Thursday after undergoing heart surgery.

    Lundqvist, 38, signed a one-year contract with the Caps during the offseason after spending the first 15 years of his NHL career as a member of the New York Rangers.

    The Swedish star was ruled out for the entire 2020-21 NHL season, however, after being diagnosed with a heart condition that required surgery. Lundqvist announced last week that he underwent a five-hour surgery that went "really well."

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Capitals' Henrik Lundqvist Announces Release from Hospital After Heart Surgery

      Capitals' Henrik Lundqvist Announces Release from Hospital After Heart Surgery
      Washington Capitals logo
      Washington Capitals

      Capitals' Henrik Lundqvist Announces Release from Hospital After Heart Surgery

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Capitals’ New Season Opens in Strange Conditions

      Capitals’ New Season Opens in Strange Conditions
      Washington Capitals logo
      Washington Capitals

      Capitals’ New Season Opens in Strange Conditions

      Ted Starkey
      via The Hockey Writers

      Washington Capitals vs Sabres: Another offensive shootout coming?

      Washington Capitals vs Sabres: Another offensive shootout coming?
      Washington Capitals logo
      Washington Capitals

      Washington Capitals vs Sabres: Another offensive shootout coming?

      Stars and Sticks
      via Stars and Sticks

      The Capitals are giving out Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do headbands to the offensive and defensive players of the game this season

      The Capitals are giving out Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do headbands to the offensive and defensive players of the game this season
      Washington Capitals logo
      Washington Capitals

      The Capitals are giving out Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do headbands to the offensive and defensive players of the game this season

      RMNB
      via RMNB