Capitals' Henrik Lundqvist Announces Release from Hospital After Heart Surgery

Andre Ringuette/Freestyle Photo

Washington Capitals goalie Henrik Lundqvist announced Friday that he was released from the hospital Thursday after undergoing heart surgery.

Lundqvist, 38, signed a one-year contract with the Caps during the offseason after spending the first 15 years of his NHL career as a member of the New York Rangers.

The Swedish star was ruled out for the entire 2020-21 NHL season, however, after being diagnosed with a heart condition that required surgery. Lundqvist announced last week that he underwent a five-hour surgery that went "really well."

