    Seahawks Rumors: Ex-Chargers HC Anthony Lynn Interested in OC Vacancy

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 15, 2021

    Sean M. Haffey

    Former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn is reportedly in the running to become the Seattle Seahawks' new offensive coordinator.

    According to NFL Media (h/t Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk), Lynn has spoken with Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll about the team's OC opening, but the 52-year-old hasn't yet decided what he wants to do in 2021.

    Lynn was fired this month after four years as head coach of the Chargers, which included posting a 7-9 record last season.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

