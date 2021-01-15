Schefter: Jets May 'Proceed with Sam Darnold' at QB After Robert Saleh Hire

Al Pereira

The New York Jets announced they hired Robert Saleh as their next head coach Thursday, but the changes may not carry over to the quarterback spot.

"Right now, I think the plan would be to proceed with Sam Darnold as the quarterback of the New York Jets in 2021," ESPN's Adam Schefter said.

Schefter also noted the "Jets will entertain offers" for the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL draft, which could go to a quarterback-hungry team looking to solidify the position for the foreseeable future.

Darnold has been anything but a success since New York selected him with the No. 3 overall pick of the 2018 NFL draft, but he has also dealt with two head coaches in his first three years, a lackluster supporting cast and some injury concerns.

He has 45 career touchdown passes to 39 interceptions and is 13-25 as a starter.

That leaves much to be desired, and the Jets are in position to perhaps press reset on the entire franchise with a new head coach and the No. 2 pick in the draft. It's not as if there will be a shortage of quarterbacks available, either, as Ohio State's Justin Fields, BYU's Zach Wilson, North Dakota State's Trey Lance and perhaps even Alabama's Mac Jones could hear their names called early.

That's also assuming the Jacksonville Jaguars choose Clemson's Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick.

So many quarterbacks would give the Jets some options, but it could also create a bidding war if multiple teams fall in love with one of them. In that scenario, the Jets could load up on additional picks and focus on improving the roster around Darnold in hopes he finally establishes himself as a franchise quarterback in his fourth season.

That may be what it takes for New York to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2010 even if Saleh uses his defensive acumen to improve that side of the ball.