Steelers' Chase Claypool: Browns Were 'Super Classless' Toward JuJu Smith-Schuster

Michael Reaves

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool explained why he's been so quick to publicly dismiss the Cleveland Browns following his team's season-ending loss last week.

"They were just super classless. against JuJu, toward JuJu, what they were saying on the field toward the end of the game," Claypool told DAZN Canada of the Browns. "So I'm not going to have respect for a team that doesn't have respect for us."

Claypool, who recently signed an endorsement deal with Jordan Brand, had a tough prediction for the Browns, who punched their ticket to the AFC divisional round against the Buffalo Bills when they upended the Steelers in the Wild Card game.

The Browns had some beef with Smith-Schuster, who played down Cleveland's chances heading into the wild card game.

"I think they’re nameless gray faces," he said. "They have a couple good players on their team, but at the end of the day, I don’t know. The Browns is the Browns."

Once the Browns defeated the Steelers, 48-37, they celebrated by throwing Smith-Schuster's comments back at him—and mocked his TikTok dance on the sidelines and in the locker room.

Claypool took to Twitter as the video of his DAZN appearance began to circulate on Thursday, attempting to clear his name as a Browns doubter.

No player on the Browns has issued a reaction yet, probably because they're preparing for their next playoff game.