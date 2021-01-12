    Steelers' Chase Claypool, Jordan Brand Agree to Endorsement Contract

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIIJanuary 12, 2021

    Pittsburgh Steelers' Chase Claypool (11) reacts after a reception during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
    Bryan Woolston/Associated Press

    Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool is the latest athlete to ink an endorsement deal with the Jordan Brand, joining teammate Joe Haden among other players across the NFL and other professional leagues.

    "There's a select few representing Jordan Brand in the league," he said. "When you look at the roster, those are the people killing it right now. So when you lace up those Jordans, you want to be at the same level as the other guys. It's a family environment, but you're also competing and trying to make each other better."

    Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams, of whom Claypool said he was a fan, is also sponsored by the Jordan Brand, as are NBA stars Zion Williamson and Luka Doncic. As for other NFL players, Stephon Gilmore, Dwayne Haskins Jr., Cam Jordan and Dont'a Hightower also represent the brand. 

    Claypool concluded his rookie regular season with 873 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on 62 receptions and then posted 59 yards and two touchdowns in the Steelers' playoff loss to the Cleveland Browns

